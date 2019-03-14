Linebacker Mark Nzeocha visited Bills

Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Mark Nzeocha had a free agent visit with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Nzeocha has spent the last two seasons with the 49ers as mostly a key special teams player. He played in all 16 games last season and made three starts. He recorded 22 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble, all career-highs.

Nzeocha played more special teams snaps than any player on the 49ers in 2018. He was on the field for 354 of 463 special teams snaps, which is 76.5 percent of all snaps. He would pair with Deon Lacey, Lafayette Pitts and Siran Neal as the most utilized special teams pieces for the Bills should he sign with the team.

Neocha came to the 49ers in 2017 after spending his first two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s appeared in 31 career games.