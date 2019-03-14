Lions sign safety Andrew Adams to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Lions made another addition to their defense, but this one’s much cheaper than their early spree.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are signing former Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams to a one-year contract. He visited today, part of their early emphasis on shoring things up.

They splurged on pass-rusher Trey Flowers and cornerback Justin Coleman, but needed some help in the middle of the secondary after cutting Glover Quin.

Adams was signed during the season but led the Buccaneers with four interceptions last season.