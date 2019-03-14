Mack Hollins saves Eagles fans money by giving up No. 10

Getty Images

Eagles fans who still have their DeSean Jackson jerseys have no need for a new one. The team’s new old receiver worked out a deal with third-year receiver Mack Hollins to get his number back.

“We worked it out,” Jackson said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “I definitely talked to Mack and appreciate him letting me get that number back. I’m going to do some cool things for the receiving corps. That number, I don’t know how much I need to argue about that, I did some great things in that number. It’s definitely good to have that number back.”

Hollins joked about giving up the number on social media.