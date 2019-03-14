Michael Bennett: Patriots are all about winning

Getty Images

Newly arrived Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett thinks he’s going to fit right in.

Bennett said today that he thinks the Patriots want the same thing he wants, and that’s to win a Super Bowl.

“It’s all about winning. I think everything about the organization is about team first,” Bennett told the team’s website.

Bennett said that his brother, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, told him he loved playing for the Patriots, and Michael got a little jealous of how well Martellus was doing in New England.

“The fact that he loved it made me hate it,” Bennett said.

Now Michael will get to see what his brother saw.