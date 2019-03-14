Mike Iupati signs one-year deal with Seahawks

Getty Images

Guard Mike Iupati is one team away from NFC West bingo.

Iupati started his career with the 49ers and moved onto the Cardinals as a free agent in 2015. Now he’s headed to Seattle on what Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports is a one-year deal.

There’s no word on the financial terms, but it will almost certainly come in at a lower number than the $8 million per year that the deal Iupati signed in Arizona paid out.

Iupati made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2015, but missed almost all of the 2017 season and was limited to 10 games last year.

His move to Seattle is something of an unofficial trade as he’ll be a leading candidate to step in at left guard for J.R. Sweezy. Sweezy will, in turn, be part of the post-Iupati plan at guard in Arizona.