Mike Remmers will visit the Giants

A Pat Shurmur reunion could be in the offing for Mike Remmers.

Cut recently by the Vikings, Remmers will take an initial visit with the Giants, according to agent Brett Tessler. Tessler adds that six teams in all have expressed interest in Remmers.

Remmers signed with the Vikings in 2017, after three seasons with the Panthers in the year that Pat Shurmur served as the wire-to-wire offensive coordinator. Remmers started 11 games that year, and all 16 games in 2018, after Shurmur left to become coach of the Giants.

Remmers arrived in Minnesota as a right tackle and eventually shifted to guard. The Vikings decided to scrap the final three years of Remmers’ contract, as part of the seemingly endless effort to develop the kind of offensive line that the team needs to become something other than an every-other-year playoff team.