Nick Foles focuses on locker-room relationships

AP

The Jaguars had some locker-room issues last year. New quarterback Nick Foles seems to be intent on fixing that.

“The most important part is the locker room,” Foles told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. “It’s about team, it’s about the locker room, it’s about playing with one another.”

Foles didn’t mention any issues or squabbles or whatever it was that happened among and between players on an underachieving team in 2018. But it’s clear that he will be working hard to build bridges across the roster. On multiple occasions, Foles mentioned the importance of players getting to know each other, and Foles remains intent on doing that.

Foles also emphasized the importance of being himself. Along those lines, he’ll be wearing No. 7 for there first time in his NFL career. He explained that he always wore that number in youth football and high-school, and he said that he has decided to get back to his roots.

The Jaguars will be thrilled if he simply gets back to his two years ago, since that ended with Foles holding up trophies named both for Vince Lombardi and Pete Rozelle.