Patriots bring several pass-catchers in for visits

Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t much for making free agent splashes, and they’re starting to work the fringes of the market today.

In addition to the previously reported Allen Bailey visit, the Patriots are bringing in a few prospects on the other side of the ball.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, former Washington wide receiver Maurice Harris is on his way there for a look. Field Yates of ESPN adds Bruce Ellington, most recently with the Lions, to the mix. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle mentions that Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse is there today as well.

While none of those may be household names, they fit the Patriots pattern of filling in the blanks selectively. They’re not particularly deep at receiver, and the uncertainty about the future of Rob Gronkowski and the release of Dwayne Allen leaves them thinner than usual at tight end.