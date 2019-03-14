Patriots continue busy day by signing Mike Pennel, Matt LaCosse

Getty Images

The Patriots have been busy in the free agent market on Thursday by making a handful of moves to fill out their offseason roster.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed defensive lineman Mike Pennel and tight end Matt LaCosse. LaCosse visited the team on Thursday along with wide receivers Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris. Ellington and Harris also signed with the team and safety Terrance Brooks is headed to New England as well.

Pennel spent the last two seasons with the Jets and made 62 tackles while appearing all 32 games the team played over that span. He largely played a run-stopping role, which may leave him in position to step into a role left vacant by Malcom Brown‘s departure for the Saints as a free agent.

LaCosse caught 24 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown in 15 games for the Broncos last season. The Patriots released Dwayne Allen before the start of free agency.