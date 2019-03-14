Patriots missed out on Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley

Posted by Charean Williams on March 14, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT
The Patriots went after Adam Humphries after the slot receiver agreed to a four-year, $36 million deal with the Titans. Humphries opted to stay with his handshake agreement, though New England actually might have offered more.

“When I committed to Tennessee, obviously I’m a man of my word,” Humphries said in a press conference Thursday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I’m going to keep my word there. It’s tough. It’s a big decision, and it’s a decision that impacts me for the rest of my life. So I obviously put a lot of thought into that. Once I committed to Tennessee, I was really excited to be a Titan and still am.”

Humphries caught 76 passes for 816 yards as Tampa Bay’s slot receiver last season. He would have fit the Patriots offense.

“It’s definitely my understanding [the Patriots made an offer],” Humphries said. “That was something I was weighing the options of both teams, and it was tough. Obviously they have a lot of success with guys similar to me.”

The Patriots, in the market for a slot receiver, also went after Cole Beasley. Beasley said in his introductory press conference with the Bills that his decision came down to Buffalo, Dallas and New England.

The Patriots have receivers Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and Matthew Slater under contract and on the roster for 2019. It’s obvious they want to add a receiver, and Golden Tate is among those left on the market.

  1. As a Pats fan I admire Humphries for his decision to stick to his word. Its a shame he won’t get to catch passes from the GOAT, but at least he can ask Vrabel what that feels like.

  8. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:

    March 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm

  9. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:

    March 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm
  10. Amazing shady sneaky pats trying too weasel their way in. They just can’t help themselves good for those guys cuz if I was either one of them I would have jumped ship and signed with New England.

  11. A man of his word. Good for him. I hope he doesn’t get cut from his 4 year contract after 2 years.

  12. Hump probably remembers the Pats forcing Danny Amendola to keep taking big pay cuts every offseason to stick with the team. He was like “Nah, I’m good, thanks.”

    I hate losing Hump but not at that contract. You can find slot receivers in the draft. Heck, Hump was undrafted.

  13. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm
  15. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm
  17. Good for him. Patriots will be fine. Every year, the media and their colorful personalities over exaggerate how bad the Patriots offensive receivers are, and the fans just run with it. Keep in mind we had the same awful receiving core at the start of last year that we did when we won the Superbowl. So I don’t think the Patriots are in any trouble.

    Clearly they are looking for talented guys to help Brady out, that’s why they went after Josh Gordon last season. But even if they don’t get a big target in free agency, not really worried. If last year was any indication, they will figure it out when it counts.

    Everyone else can win free agency. Patriots biggest wins are in February

  18. ariani1985 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:18 pm
  19. Irish Hoodlum says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:

    March 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm
    ______________________

    10 picks in the first round. Cap money left to be spent. 8 free agents signed to address areas of need at corner, center, guard, receiver and tight end. Recent draft picks panning out: Allen, Edmunds, White, Milano

  20. Pats fans are awesome. Their declining QB will be 42, they aren’t even developing anyone to replace him, they just lost a ton of talent – and they still think hat & t shirt day will be as automatic as the sunrise.

    It will make the fall much more fun to watch.

  21. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:07 pm

