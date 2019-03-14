Patriots sign Terrence Brooks

Getty Images

Safety Terrence Brooks has signed a two-year deal with the Patriots, a source tells PFT.

Brooks, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Jets.

He entered the league as a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2014. Brooks spent two seasons in Baltimore, playing 23 games with 26 tackles and three pass breakups.

Brooks moved to Philadelphia in 2016, appearing in 11 games and making one interception and two forced fumbles.

In his two seasons with the Jets, Brooks appeared in 31 games with two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Brooks also is a core special teams player.