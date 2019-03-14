Patriots signing Bruce Ellington

Getty Images

The Patriots have been looking for some help at receiver this week, and found some Thursday afternoon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they’ve agreed to a one-year deal with veteran wideout Bruce Ellington.

Last with the Lions, he also played for the Texans under Bill O’Brien, so he has systemic familiarity.

He caught 31 passes last year between the two teams despite dealing with some injuries.

The Patriots were eager to try to find some slot help, bidding on Adam Humphries and Cole Beasley before they found work elsewhere.