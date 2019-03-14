Patriots will sign Maurice Harris

Getty Images

The Patriots had a couple of wide receivers in for visits on Thursday and both of them wound up landing deals with the team.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Maurice Harris has agreed to a deal with the team. Earlier reports indicated that Bruce Ellington will also be joining the reigning Super Bowl champs.

In addition to those signings, the Patriots also re-signed Phillip Dorsett this week. Chris Hogan remains a free agent.

Harris was not tendered as a restricted free agent by Washington after catching 28 passes for 304 yards in 12 games last season. He had 12 catches for 128 yards in a touchdown in 16 games over the previous two seasons.