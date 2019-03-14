Raiders release AJ McCarron

Getty Images

The Raiders might be in the market for a quarterback in the draft and they opened up a spot on the roster for a new quarterback on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have released AJ McCarron. They acquired McCarron in a trade with the Bills last September.

McCarron was due to receive a $3 million roster bonus on Friday, so the timing of the move is easy to understand for a team that needs cash for the other moves they’ve been making in free agency.

McCarron appeared in two games for the Raiders last season. He was 1-of-3 for eight yards.

The trade to Oakland came after McCarron was beaten out for the starting job in Buffalo by Nathan Peterman. Peterman’s run as the starter lasted one half before Josh Allen took over and Peterman eventually wound up on the Raiders practice squad after getting cut. Now he and Derek Carr are the only quarterbacks on the roster.