Raiders release Jordy Nelson

The Raiders released veteran receiver Jordy Nelson, Marcus Thompson of TheAthletic.com reports.

Nelson was due a $3 million salary, up to $500,000 in a roster bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus this year. After the Raiders gave Nelson a $3.6 million bonus early for salary cap purposes, Jon Gruden declared that Nelson would return.

But Nelson, 33, became the odd-receiver out after the Raiders upgraded the position with a trade for Antonio Brown and the signing of Tyrell Williams.

Nelson signed a two-year, $14.2 million deal with the Raiders a year ago after the Packers cut him.

He appeared in 15 games and made 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Now, Nelson hits the free agent market again.