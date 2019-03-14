Ravens’ Matt Skura gets NFL-high $533,558 in performance-based pay

Getty Images

After each season, NFL players get a performance-based pay bonus, determined by a complex formula that rewards lower-paid players who did a lot for their teams. For 2018, Ravens center Matt Skura led the way.

The NFL announced today that Skura earned $533,558 in performance-based pay for the 2018 season.

Skura was signed to a league-minimum contract, which for players with one credited season means $555,000. But Skura played every offensive snap for the Ravens last season, and he was rewarded with a bonus that nearly doubled his salary.

Two other players, Rams guard Austin Blythe and Rams linebacker Cory Littleton got more than $500,000 in performance-based pay. There were 23 players who got more than $400,000.