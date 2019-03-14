Report: Donte Moncrief agrees to two-year deal with Steelers

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement with wide receiver Donte Moncrief on a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Moncrief spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he recorded 48 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers will need to find production at receiver to help their offense cover the departure of Antonio Brown. Moncrief will pair with JuJu Smith-Schuster as Pittsburgh looks to keep its offense productive.

The Steelers managed to cover the holdout of Le'Veon Bell in 2018 with a strong season from James Connor. Whether Smith-Schuster, Moncrief, Eli Rogers and the rest of the Steelers remaining options can do the same at receiver in 2019 remains to be seen.