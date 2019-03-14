Report: Everson Griffen strikes deal to stay with Vikings

Getty Images

When the Vikings struck a deal with linebacker Anthony Barr to stay with the team earlier this week, there was word that defensive end Everson Griffen‘s spot on the roster might be in danger as a result.

The Vikings came into the offseason without much cap room and Griffen was reportedly facing a decision about reworking his deal or being released. It appears he’s decided on an answer to that question.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Griffen, whose $10.9 million salary was set to be guaranteed this afternoon, has revised his deal in order to remain in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he will make around $8 million.

Griffen missed five games last season while dealing with mental health issues that led him to be hospitalized following an incident that required police intervention. He returned to action and recorded 5.5 sacks in 11 overall appearances.