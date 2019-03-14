Report: Everson Griffen strikes deal to stay with Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
When the Vikings struck a deal with linebacker Anthony Barr to stay with the team earlier this week, there was word that defensive end Everson Griffen‘s spot on the roster might be in danger as a result.

The Vikings came into the offseason without much cap room and Griffen was reportedly facing a decision about reworking his deal or being released. It appears he’s decided on an answer to that question.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Griffen, whose $10.9 million salary was set to be guaranteed this afternoon, has revised his deal in order to remain in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he will make around $8 million.

Griffen missed five games last season while dealing with mental health issues that led him to be hospitalized following an incident that required police intervention. He returned to action and recorded 5.5 sacks in 11 overall appearances.

46 responses to “Report: Everson Griffen strikes deal to stay with Vikings

  3. Once you play for a world class organization like the Vikings, it becomes hard to leave for another team…

  6. Not much of a savings though, so I would expect a Trae Waynes trade soon to free up another 9 million or so.

  9. Great news Vikings fan! Way to go EG! Great job everyone involved, what a good GM & cap specialist. Now lets get some good offensive linemen! Skol Vikings!

  10. As a Packer fan I don’t like it and was hoping he’d leave the division, but after all the issues he had last year I’m glad to see that he’s in a better place. The people are more important than the rivalry.

  11. This is the 3rd straight year multiple players have taken less money to stay with the Vikings. The opposite would be having to over pay mediocre players whose old teams did not value them enough to keep and are now free agents…and signing a lot of them. LOLOL

  14. Of course he would. Dealing with what he’s dealing with, he wants stability. The Vikings are the only team that fully understands his situation, and other teams would shy away from Griffen. The Vikings were probably his best option money-wise, and the Vikings get to exploit his mental issues in order to make a team-friendly signing beneficial to them.

  15. The Vikes are keeping most of the defensive pieces in place. Now if they can find some offensive lineman and one more running back, things will improve a lot.

  16. This happened because Zimmer wanted Griff.. and Griff likes his coach. Barr, Griffen, Kendricks, Smith, Rhodes, Hunter, Waynes, Joseph… these are Zim’s guys. He’s keeping his guys on defense together. I hope it pays off. I like Zimmer, he’s a good coach, on the defensive side. It’s good to try to keep the unit intact, but it comes with a price. And we really need help on the O-line.. I hope it works out! Stay the course Zim!

  17. I really like our GM. Great news Vikings fan! Way to go EG! Great job everyone involved, what a good GM & cap specialist. Now lets get some good offensive linemen! Skol Vikings!

  18. They should of cut him, we need money for O-Line, and to go after Gostkowski. Two of the weakest areas on the team, not D-Line.

  20. Another cap guzzling signing that’s basically shoring up the same team that only won 8 games last season.
    And oddly enough, their clueless fans applaud it.

  21. Thank you Mr Griffin. He is always very humble and appreciative. Both sides showed a lot of class. Tough year for him personally and tough spot he left the organization in. That is now all in the past.

  22. This isn’t right. Once a contract is signed there should be absolutely no renegotiations. I mean that’s the message I get from people here when a player tries to force a renegotiation.

  23. The “Players we can’t keep because of Kirk Cousins” stands at maybe 1? That being Sheldon Richardson, who may have simply left due to more money. Murray left, but he deserved to get paid after taking a discount last year.

  25. Not trading Waynes. Not many teams have the cap space. Maybe sign him to an extension to spread out the cap money?? Not exactly certain how an extension could change things but it is probably the option. There are no high priced OL left so really just need room to sign the rookies and draft O-lineman like hell! Not good.

  27. They still have offensive line issues, so they must plan on going early an often at OL in the draft. Nothing wrong with keeping the players you have, I have seen it done numerous times as a GB fan.

    It does make me wonder if they have a trade partner for Waynes to open up some cap space. I would be hesitant to trade him though as injuries happen a lot in the NFL, I remember last year, people thought that Rhodes season was done when he went down in a heap along the sideline, but fortunately wasn’t as serious as thought.

  28. Waynes should only be traded for a proven interior offensive lineman with 1-2 years left on his contract.

  29. Great news for both Vikings fans and Everything. Sadly, it’s only a matter of time before the usual suspects (stellarperformance, filthymcnasty) make uncouth comments about his mental health situation. To Florio and the PFT staff, I just want to say: by continuing to allow those comments through your moderation process (along with comments they’ve made in the past about the 35W Bridge tragedy), you demonstrate clearly that you value “clicks”/advertising dollars over common human decency. A sports rivalry should never lead to the level of depraved conduct that Packers “fans” routinely engage in via these comments sections.

  Frazier28/7 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:06 pm
    The pieces are in place.
    – – – – – – – – – – –
    Wasn't that the mindset last year when Kirk showed up in town? How did that work out?

  33. Boy, Kirk Cousins sure is wrecking this team. They won’t be able to keep any of their players…wait, what, Barr is back, Griffen is back. I thought the Packers were smart in Free Agency…guess not, signing 3 mediocre castoffs for $30 million of their cap space.

  The Savant Chronicles says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm
    A sports rivalry should never lead to the level of depraved conduct that Packers "fans" routinely engage in via these comments sections.
    ————————————————————————————–
    Great concept, overwhelming hypocrisy. Looking forward to the season.

  The Savant Chronicles says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    "Great news for both Vikings fans and Everything. Sadly, it's only a matter of time before the usual suspects (stellarperformance, filthymcnasty) make uncouth comments about his mental health situation. To Florio and the PFT staff, I just want to say: by continuing to allow those comments through your moderation process (along with comments they've made in the past about the 35W Bridge tragedy), you demonstrate clearly that you value "clicks"/advertising dollars over common human decency. A sports rivalry should never lead to the level of depraved conduct that Packers "fans" routinely engage in via these comments sections."
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    Now That's What I Call Histrionic Virtue Signaling 2019

  39. That at least gives them enough cap space to pay their rookie draft picks, but doesn’t leave any room to sign other players or replace the players on injured reserve. The larger contracts that have small dead cap are now just Joseph or Thielan to free up needed cap space or do they cut about 10 to 15 of the $1 to $2 million year guys and replace them with rookie free agents at $500k. So unless Cousins redoes his contract (which is hard since it is fully guaranteed) or they trade or cut a major starter they are still going to have the same awful o-line from last year.

  41. Speaking of bi-polar, how about Vikings fans? At the end of the year, they hate their coach and their GM after finishing 8-7-1. Many say they’ve got to go. Now, Spielman again is a genius, and suddenly Zimmer is the coach they all want to play hard for- even though the Vikings haven’t played a single game since last year’s underachieving embarrassment.

    Next up, will hear how Kyle Sloter can start for half of the teams in the league, as can Mike Boone. Brandon Zylstra is underrated, and Rob Brzezinski is the best, although no one will be able to tell you why he is better than anyone in the league.

  The pieces are in place.
    ———————————

    Perhaps on defense.

    Vikings O-Line is still horrible. Cousins can’t do anything with 2-3 seconds to pass. No QB can.

    MN won’t win until O-Line is fixed.

