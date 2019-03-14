Report: Several teams showing interest in Markus Golden

Getty Images

Many of the top impending free agent pass rushers didn’t make it to market due to franchise tags and others came off the board once the legal tampering window opened on Monday, but there are still some on the market.

One is Markus Golden, who had 12.5 sacks during the 2016 season but has been limited to 15 games over the last two seasons because of injuries. He tore his ACL in October 2017 and never regained his form while playing a new role in Steve Wilks’ defense in Arizona last season.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that those struggles haven’t stopped four teams from showing interest in Golden. Tafur names the Giants, Buccaneers, Raiders and Chiefs as those teams. Three of those teams have coaches with ties to Golden.

The Giants’ defensive coordinator James Bettcher had the same job in Arizona when Bruce Arians was the head coach. Arians is now the head coach in Tampa while former Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner now has the same job with the Raiders.