Russell Wilson heading to spring training with Yankees

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will report to spring training with the New York Yankees on Friday and Saturday, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

Wilson did the same thing a year ago for the Yankees and for the Texas Rangers in 2014 and ’15 when they held his rights.

He was a two-sport star at North Carolina State and was a fourth-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in the 2010 MLB Draft. Wilson played in parts of two minor-league seasons with the Rockies, hitting .229 with five home runs and 19 stolen bases in 93 games before committing to football full time.

The Rangers obtained Wilson’s rights in 2013 before sending him to the Yankees a year ago.