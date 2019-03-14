Safety Andrew Adams visiting the Lions

Getty Images

The Buccaneers didn’t want Andrew Adams enough to tender him as a restricted free agent.

The Lions may be interested in having him join them.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Adams is visiting the Lions today. He played at Connecticut for Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, so there’s some familiarity.

Adams went to camp with the Giants last year, but was cut. He ended up signing with the Bucs after Chris Conte was injured, and led them with four interceptions.