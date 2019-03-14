Saints snag Malcom Brown

Getty Images

The Saints have found a use for some of the cap space they created by restructuring quarterback Drew Brees‘ contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has come to an agreement with defensive tackle Malcom Brown. It’s reportedly a three-year deal worth $15 million.

Brown was a Patriots first-round pick in 2015 and won a pair of Super Bowl rings during his four years with the team. Brown appeared in 60 regular season games over that span and heads to New Orleans with 186 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble on his career stat sheet.

Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata and Tyeler Davison led the Saints in playing time at defensive tackle last season. Davison is a free agent while Rankins tore his Achilles in the NFC title game and Onyemata faces a possible suspension after a marijuana possession citation, so Brown should find early playing time in his new home one way or another.