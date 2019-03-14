Sean McDermott: “Obvious” need was to add offense

Getty Images

The Bills made their bold move to get a quarterback last offseason.

This offseason, they made the bold move to get Josh Allen some help, even if Plan A didn’t work out.

The early hours of free agency brought a flurry of offensive players to Buffalo, as they added running back Frank Gore, wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown, tight end Tyler Kroft, and offensive linemen Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano and Ty Nsekhe.

“I think it’s obvious that we’ve been trying to build our offense,” Bills coach Sean McDermott told Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “Look, we have good pieces in our locker room. Let’s not forget that. That’s A. B is, how can we improve our football team by going out there and trying to add guys with our DNA – in this case veteran players that have experience? We’re going to add them to what we already have and continue to try and put a team together for this season.”

Of course, all those moves came after the Bills tried to trade for a certain wide receiver, before Antonio Brown spurned them and ended up in Oakland.

“You always look. It doesn’t mean we pull the trigger,” McDermott said. “Somewhere in the process of looking, whether it’s early or late in the process, when you come across things that tell you it’s not going to work out for one reason or another, then you go on to the next one. But for us not to look would be, at times, ignorant. You hear things, but let’s do our due diligence and our research and make sure. At the end of the day, you see the end result of that due diligence. . . .

“We have a lot of respect for him as a player. He’s tough to go against. That’s what leads you initially on the path to try and find out more about him. Going against him, I know how hard he is to defend. You watch him on TV – I watch him like you do, like the fans do – he’s entertaining and fun to watch. That’s what leads you down that path for a player with that type of name recognition.”

And when they weren’t able to finish the deal, they decided to buy in bulk.