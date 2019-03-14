Shaq Barrett visits the Bengals

Getty Images

Former Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett has a visit lined up.

Barrett will visit the Bengals today, a league source tells PFT.

The 26-year-old Barrett has played his entire five-year career with the Broncos. He has rarely been a starter, but he’s a good athlete who does a lot on special teams.

New Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would like to bring in some more young talent, and Barrett is a player who might start in Cincinnati.

Barrett is the No. 43 player in our Free Agent Top 100.