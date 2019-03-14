Steelers re-sign Daniel McCullers

Getty Images

The Steelers have secured the return of one of their veteran defensive linemen.

Daniel McCullers has spent the last five years with the team and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported on Thursday morning that he has signed a two-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth $2.75 million.

McCullers joined the Steelers as a 2014 sixth-round pick and has spent the majority of his time as a reserve on the defensive line. He appeared in 15 games last season, but was only in on 10.6 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He also saw time on special teams and ended the year with five tackles and a sack.

Leterrius Walton is the remaining free agent on the Pittsburgh defensive line. They’ve lost linebacker L.J. Fort to the Eagles as a free agent, but have added cornerback Steven Nelson and retained linebacker Anthony Chickillo this week.