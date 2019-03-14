Steelers re-sign Eli Rogers for another year

Getty Images

The Steelers are bringing in Donte Moncrief to help fill their void at wide receiver, but they’re also keeping one of their own.

A league source tells PFT that Eli Rogers has re-signed for another year with the Steelers.

Rogers only played three games last season after suffering a torn ACL in the 2017 playoffs. In 2016, he caught 48 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns.

Rogers was suspended for the first game of last season (while he was rehabbing his injury) for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy.