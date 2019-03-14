Tavon Austin staying in Dallas

Getty Images

The Cowboys will keep Tavon Austin around for another year.

Austin, the all-purpose player who was advertised as a major part of the Cowboys’ offense but ended up with just eight catches and six carries last season, is signing a new deal to remain with the Cowboys, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Austin, who will turn 29 years old tomorrow, has shown flashes of playmaking ability but has never become the big-play threat he was projected as coming out of West Virginia.

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round draft pick to acquire Austin from the Rams last year. Although the Cowboys said he could get 20 touches a game in Jason Garrett’s offense, he was limited by a groin injury, played sparingly and didn’t even have 20 touches all season.