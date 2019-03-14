Teddy Bridgewater chooses the Saints, after all

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater initially decided to re-sign with the Saints. Then he reconsidered. Now he has re-reconsidered.

Per multiple reports, the Saints have signed Bridgewater, who will return for a second season with the team. The decision comes a day after Bridgewater officially visited the Dolphins.

According to ESPN, Bridgewater will sign next week a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $7.25 million.

Miami was in position to offer him the starting job with an asterisk; if they draft a quarterback, Bridgewater may not have been the starter for long. In New Orleans, Bridgewater could in theory succeed Drew Brees as the starter, if Brees leaves after 2019 and if coach Sean Payton stays. Also, Bridgewater presumably will take over during the 2019 season, if Brees were to be injured.

A first-round pick in 2014 of the Vikings, Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury days before the start of the 2016 season. He became healthy again in 2017, remained on the bench most of the year, and then signed with the Jets as a free agent. The Jets traded him to the Saints for a third-round pick after the Jets drafted Sam Darnold.

Bridgewater likely left money on the table by not joining the Dolphins, but a decision that may have been better for him in the short term may not have been better in the long term, especially if the Dolphins struggle this year — and/or if they use their first-round pick on a quarterback.