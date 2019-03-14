Thirty-four restricted free agents tendered contracts across league

Getty Images

Prior to the start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, teams had to decide on if they were going to tender contract offers to any of their restricted free agents.

Ultimately, thirty-four players on 21 different teams were tendered contracts to at least guarantee those teams the right of first refusal on any offers those players may sign in free agency.

Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber has already agreed to a new one-year deal with the team since having the restricted tag applied.

None of the 34 players were tagged at the first-round level. However, Corey Coleman would net the New York Giants a first-round pick in return as compensation anyway. The Giants placed the cheapest tender – an original-round tender – on Coleman. But since Coleman is a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, the Giants would be entitled to a first-round pick in return should they refuse to match a signed offer sheet. The same circumstance has applied to Dion Jordan with Seattle last year and Dominique Easley with the Rams two years ago.

Here the full list of players given restricted free agent tenders from across the league listed by compensation needed to sign them away:

First-round:

WR Corey Coleman (NYG)

Second-round:

LB Patrick Onwuasor (BAL)

NT Michael Pierce (BAL)

G Trey Hopkins (CIN)

NT Shelby Harris (DEN)

K Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)

WR Chester Rogers (IND)

LB Cory Littleton (LAR)

S Anthony Harris (MIN)

WR Josh Gordon (NE)

CB Jonathan Jones (NE)

WR Robby Anderson (NYJ)

RB Jalen Richard (OAK)

CB Daryl Worley (OAK)

QB Nate Sudfeld (PHI)

C B.J. Finney (PIT)

T George Fant (SEA)

Fourth-round:

G Evan Boehm (IND)

Fifth-round:

WR Rashard Higgins (CLE)

DE Quinton Jefferson (SEA)

Sixth-round:

S Jordan Lucas (KC)

S Blake Countess (LAR)

Right of first refusal only:

WR Geronimo Allison (GB)

NT Brandon Dunn (HOU)

LB Brennan Scarlett (HOU)

S Matthias Farley (IND)

CB Trevor Williams (LAC)

RB Malcolm Brown (LAR)

CB Troy Hill (LAR)

T Rashod Hill (MIN)

CB Ken Crawley (NO)

TE Xavier Grimble (PIT)

RB Peyton Barber (TB), has signed new deal.