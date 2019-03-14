Three years, $23 million for Cameron Wake

Getty Images

A 37-year-old pass rusher probably shouldn’t be making nearly $8 million per year. But not every 37-year-old is Cameron Wake.

Wake, who parlayed a stint in the CFL into a highly successful NFL career, has ended his long-time affiliation with the Dolphins, signing as a free agent with the Titans. Here’s a look at his new deal:

1. Signing bonus: $4 million.

2. 2019 base salary: $3.25 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 roster bonus: $1 million, due the fifth day of the 2020 league year.

4. 2020 base salary: $5.5 million, $2.5 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2020 league year.

5. 2021 base salary: $7 million.

6. 2019-2021 per-game roster bonuses: $46,875 per game ($750,000 per year maximum).

That’s $7.25 million fully guaranteed, with a total guarantee of $9.75 million. Wake spent 10 years in Miami, with 98 career sacks.