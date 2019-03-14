Three years, $37 million for Sheldon Richardson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

He’s been chasing “Suh money” for years, and he’s finally gotten it. Sort of.

New Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has a three-year, $37 million deal. That’s an average of $12.33 million per year, kind of close to what Ndamukong Suh received a year ago from the Rams, but still a far cry from Suh’s massive free-agent deal with the Dolphins from four years ago.

Here’s a breakdown of the deal:

1. Signing bonus: $4 million.

2. 2019 roster bonus: $8.5 million, due on the fourth day of the league year.

3. 2019 base salary: $1.75 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2020 base salary: $11.9 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; $2 million of that amount is fully guaranteed at signing, and another $6 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year.

6. 2021 base salary: $11.9 million.

7. 2020-2021 workout bonuses: $100,000.

The deal also has up to $1.5 million in escalators based on sacks and playing time for 2020 and 2021.

In all, Richardson gets $14.25 million fully guaranteed, with total guarantees of $21.5 million.

The 2014 defensive rookie of the year, Richardson was traded by the Jets to the Seahawks, before signing a one-year deal in 2018 with the Vikings.

9 responses to “Three years, $37 million for Sheldon Richardson

  3. Dorsey is a moron. They actualy think buying a team works. It doesn’t.

    The only reason the 2015 Broncos won is because NE was so injured.

    THey barely beat the Pats B Squad in Denver. That is the only time the checkbook approach has worked and look at Denver now.

    Also, leadership and maturity matter. Mayfield, Beckham
    and now this guy? Yikes!

  4. This whole thing will blow up in spectacular fashion by week 8, or the first back to back loss. The Browns Brownin’ a different way this year…

  5. I give the Browns organization credit for revitalizing their team and fan base. But it’s taking a huge risk of adding all this talent and you have a first time head coach who’s a total unknown. I’ve seen this gathering of talent several times by teams over the decades and it never works out.

    But..the Browns are a better franchise if for soley having a franchise QB in Mayfield. He’s a stud.

  8. Bunch of flapping heads here spouting off like the Browns just decided to “buy” their team. The bulk of this team was built through the draft: Mayfield, Chubb, Higgins, Callaway, Njoku, DeValve, Bitonio, Corbett, Garrett, Ogbah, Ogunjobi, Kirksey, Schobert, Ward, etc. The money has been spent on the final few pieces. Last laughs coming.

  9. realdealsteel says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:17 am
    I give the Browns organization credit for revitalizing their team and fan base. But it's taking a huge risk of adding all this talent and you have a first time head coach who's a total unknown. I've seen this gathering of talent several times by teams over the decades and it never works out.

But..the Browns are a better franchise if for soley having a franchise QB in Mayfield. He's a stud.

    But..the Browns are a better franchise if for soley having a franchise QB in Mayfield. He’s a stud.

    7 0 Rate This

    ————————–

    So, not copying how BB would do it, is how you do it and the way to try to sell what will be a failure to what should be a knowledgeable fanbase in Cleveland.

    If I was a Browns fan, I’d be incensed Haslem didn’t hire a GM who understands what BB is doing and how to go about doing it.

    They’ve only been an embarrassment for 20 years now.

