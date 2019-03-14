Three years, $37 million for Sheldon Richardson

He’s been chasing “Suh money” for years, and he’s finally gotten it. Sort of.
New Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has a three-year, $37 million deal. That’s an average of $12.33 million per year, kind of close to what Ndamukong Suh received a year ago from the Rams, but still a far cry from Suh’s massive free-agent deal with the Dolphins from four years ago.
Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
1. Signing bonus: $4 million.
2. 2019 roster bonus: $8.5 million, due on the fourth day of the league year.
3. 2019 base salary: $1.75 million, fully guaranteed.
5. 2020 base salary: $11.9 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; $2 million of that amount is fully guaranteed at signing, and another $6 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year.
6. 2021 base salary: $11.9 million.
7. 2020-2021 workout bonuses: $100,000.
The deal also has up to $1.5 million in escalators based on sacks and playing time for 2020 and 2021.
In all, Richardson gets $14.25 million fully guaranteed, with total guarantees of $21.5 million.
The 2014 defensive rookie of the year, Richardson was traded by the Jets to the Seahawks, before signing a one-year deal in 2018 with the Vikings.