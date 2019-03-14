Tyrell Williams expects Antonio Brown’s presence to help him

Getty Images

Tyrell Williams said after last season he considered himself a “No. 1 receiver” and hoped to go somewhere where he could become just that. Instead, Williams picked the Raiders after their trade for Antonio Brown.

The former Chargers receiver said he picked the Raiders because of Brown’s presence.

“Seeing AB come here, seeing some of the things they’re doing on the offensive side of the ball, it’s exciting,” Williams said in a press conference, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ve gone against the Raiders the past four years, so it’s an easy transition for me.”

Williams made 41 catches for 653 yards and five total touchdowns in 2018, giving him 155 receptions for 2,530 yards and 17 total touchdowns in his four seasons with the Chargers.

He expects bigger numbers with the Raiders even if he’s not the top target.

“Antonio’s going to draw a lot of attention,” Williams said. “When they’re doubling him, I’ll be able to get a solo matchup. I’m definitely looking forward to that.”