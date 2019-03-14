Ziggy Ansah visiting Saints

Getty Images

The Saints need pass-rushing help after losing Alex Okafor to the Chiefs. To that end, defensive end Ziggy Ansah is on his way to New Orleans for a visit, Larry Holder of TheAthletic.com reports.

At No. 27 on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents, Ansah is one of the top remaining players on the free agent market. Injuries, though, are an obvious concern with Ansah.

Ansah, who turns 30 in May, appeared in only seven games with two starts last season after the Lions used the franchise tag on him. He is coming off shoulder surgery.

He had 12 sacks in 2017 and 14.5 in 2015, his only Pro Bowl season.

A report earlier this week said Ansah also is expected to visit Buffalo.