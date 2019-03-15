33 of the PFT’s Top 100 free agents still available

Getty Images

Thursday was another busy day for NFL free agents, although there was no change to the status of the top player available on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100.

It’s still cornerback Ronald Darby, who visited the Chiefs on Wednesday night but has not landed a job that will allow him to come back from the torn ACL he suffered while with the Eagles last year. He leads a list of 33 unattached free agents on the list as Friday gets underway.

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor, Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Cowboys defensive lineman Christian Covington, 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett, Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Giants linebacker Markus Golden were the players to come off the board over the last 24 hours.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh joins Darby as the only players available in the top 25. Cornerback Bryce Callahan and defensive end Ziggy Ansah are just behind them on a list that’s getting smaller by the day.