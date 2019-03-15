49ers sign Raheem Mostert to three-year deal

Getty Images

The 49ers tendered running back Raheem Mostert as a restricted free agent earlier this month, which meant he could solicit offers from other teams and sign an offer sheet for a long-term deal that the 49ers would be free to match.

As it turns out, Mostert didn’t need to sign an offer sheet to get the 49ers to come through with a longer deal. Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler announced that his client has signed a three-year deal.

There’s no word on financial terms. Mostert was tendered at the lowest level, which means he would have made $2.025 million under the tender.

Mostert is the second back to sign a new deal with the Niners in as many days. Tevin Coleman joined the team on Thursday in a move that head coach Kyle Shanahan insists won’t impact Jerick McKinnon‘s spot on the team. With Matt Breida also on hand and Mostert playing a big role on special teams, it still seems like someone’s going to wind up being the odd man out sooner or later.