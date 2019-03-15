49ers think they’ve added guys who make QBs do “stupid things”

AP

The 49ers had a clear priority in free agency, which is why they had to hurry.

That’s exactly what they hope to make opposing quarterbacks do as well.

After trading for and extending pass-rusher Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he hopes it makes the clock tick a bit faster.

“Speed and violence affect the quarterback,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And make people do stupid things before they want to. Both of these guys have a lot of speed and they both play violently.”

The 49ers struggled making people hurry last year. They only had two interceptions and recovered five fumbles, and their 37 sacks were in the bottom third of the league. That gave them a clear focus as they entered the offseason.

“That wasn’t fun to watch,” General Manager John Lynch said. “It is something we have to live with and it’s a reality and we needed to change that and you’re exactly right. These are the type of players that we believe can reverse that trend.”

Ford had 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles himself last year, and Alexander is the kind of fast-flowing linebacker who should help them create more pressure. And if it works, Lynch and Shanahan will look smart, indeed.