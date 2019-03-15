Adrian Clayborn announces his release from Patriots

Getty Images

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn will not be back with the Patriots in 2019.

Clayborn signed a two-year deal with the team as a free agent last year, but he will be moving on after one season in the organization. Clayborn broke the news on his Twitter account on Friday.

“Thank you Patriots for my time with the organization,” Clayborn wrote. “I gained so much respect for how you do things and win championships. It’s done the right way through hard work. Thank you for granting my release. I’m ready for this next chapter.”

Clayborn was due to count $5.937 million against the cap and the Patriots will have $2 million in dead money as a result of parting ways with him.

Clayborn played 318 snaps over 14 games in 2018. He had 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.