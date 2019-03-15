Adrian Phillips returning to the Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers have agreed to terms with safety Adrian Phillips, Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

“We’re very happy to have him back,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said.

Phillips, 26, has spent his entire career with the Chargers since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

He made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro last season for his special teams play. He made 88 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and nine pass breakups on defense.

In five seasons, Phillips has made 205 tackles, five interceptions, 18 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.