After recent trades, Raiders no longer have the most draft capital

Getty Images

The Giants and Cardinals have passed the Raiders as the teams with the most valuable picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

Last month, René Bugner calculated the total value of all draft picks for all 32 teams, using both the point value on Jimmy Johnson’s famous draft chart, and on the updated chart that Chase Stuart developed in 2012. Both charts previously showed the Raiders as the team with the most draft value, but that’s no longer the case.

After the Raiders traded third- and fifth-round picks for Antonio Brown, they’ve fallen behind the Cardinals on the Jimmy Johnson chart, which places high value on having the first overall pick. And after the Giants added a first-round pick and a third-round pick for Odell Beckham, they leapfrogged the Raiders on the Chase Stuart chart, which places high value on having a large number of picks. Both charts now show the Raiders as the No. 2 team in draft capital.

The Bears, who have traded away their first-round pick, second-round pick and sixth-round pick, remain at the bottom of the league in both charts. The Saints, who traded away their first-round pick, third-round pick and fourth-round pick, are No. 31 on both charts. The Cowboys, who traded away their first-round pick and sixth-round pick, are No. 30 on both charts.