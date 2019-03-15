After recent trades, Raiders no longer have the most draft capital

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants and Cardinals have passed the Raiders as the teams with the most valuable picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

Last month, René Bugner calculated the total value of all draft picks for all 32 teams, using both the point value on Jimmy Johnson’s famous draft chart, and on the updated chart that Chase Stuart developed in 2012. Both charts previously showed the Raiders as the team with the most draft value, but that’s no longer the case.

After the Raiders traded third- and fifth-round picks for Antonio Brown, they’ve fallen behind the Cardinals on the Jimmy Johnson chart, which places high value on having the first overall pick. And after the Giants added a first-round pick and a third-round pick for Odell Beckham, they leapfrogged the Raiders on the Chase Stuart chart, which places high value on having a large number of picks. Both charts now show the Raiders as the No. 2 team in draft capital.

The Bears, who have traded away their first-round pick, second-round pick and sixth-round pick, remain at the bottom of the league in both charts. The Saints, who traded away their first-round pick, third-round pick and fourth-round pick, are No. 31 on both charts. The Cowboys, who traded away their first-round pick and sixth-round pick, are No. 30 on both charts.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “After recent trades, Raiders no longer have the most draft capital

  4. Lets see how Getty screws this up. In fairness, he did have a nice draft last year (not picking a QB controversy aside).

  5. Look at the Pats with 2 seconds and 3 thirds. Those picks are often where you strike gold and don’t have to worry about overpaying for a first round bust.

    These calculations are kind of interesting, but 3 first rounders is pretty significant. Gruden really needs to hit on all three of them.

  7. That’s great, but will the players picked with those third and fifth round picks equal Antonio Brown or the players picked with those first and third round picks equal OBJ? Possible, but not likely.

  9. afwhigs says:
    March 15, 2019 at 9:05 am
    Look at the Pats with 2 seconds and 3 thirds. Those picks are often where you strike gold and don’t have to worry about overpaying for a first round bust.

    These calculations are kind of interesting, but 3 first rounders is pretty significant. Gruden really needs to hit on all three of them.
    ————————————–
    Someone ALWAYS has to make it about the Patriots. Please, we know the Patriots are a good team but, they are 1/32nd of the story here. Nothing more and nothing less. Give us ALL a break please! Can’t wait for the Browns to be better than the Patriots again. Remember it’s not about you or the team you don’t play for, you only cheer for them.

  10. In the AFC, the Pats have the most.

    They have 5 picks in the top 100.

    I love how this article completely ignores that. BB will probably use one pick to go after a veteran WR, and then he’ll own the draft again.

  11. I was not surprised to see the Saints, Cowboys, Rams, and Bears at the bottom of the lists considering the deals they made the last year or so. I admit I did not expect to see the Seahawks so close to the bottom. I must have missed a trade or something.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!