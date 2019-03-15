Aggravating factors raise the stakes for Tyreek Hill, dramatically

The news that Tyreek Hill faces allegations of battery against his child is both shocking and concerning, especially if the child ended up with a broken arm caused by Hill. The circumstances could result in a very significant punishment for the player, in addition to whatever sanctions the criminal justice system may impose.

In 2014, after incidents involving Ray Rice, Greg Hardy, and Adrian Peterson, the NFL beefed up the Personal Conduct Policy, creating a baseline suspension of six game for any crimes of violence and creating conditions pursuant to which the league can impose a punishment exceeding six games, based on aggravating factors.

“Possible aggravating factors include, but are not limited to, a prior violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, similar misconduct before joining the NFL, violence involving a weapon, choking, repeated striking, or when an act is committed against a particularly vulnerable person, such as a child, a pregnant woman, or an elderly person, or where the act is committed in the presence of a child,” the Personal Conduct Policy explains, with emphasis added.

Apart from the fact that the victim of the alleged misconduct is a child (which constitutes an aggravating factor in and of itself), Hill’s past guilty plea to beating and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend would enhance the penalty even more. Because Hill did what he previously did before entering the NFL, he faced no punishment for it from the league office. That punishment would come now, if a violation is proven based on the new allegations.

Then there’s the question of whether the Chiefs will do to Hill what they did to Kareem Hunt, summarily severing ties with the player based on evidence of misconduct. In Hunt’s case, the Chiefs concluded that he had lied about his involvement in an incident that was later proven by video. In Hill’s case, it’s entirely possible that he was drafted and employed in 2016 under a clear understanding that one false move would get him cut.

Of course, if he’s cut, someone else inevitably will give him another second chance. And that will be a very real factor for the Chiefs to consider before making a final decision. If there’s no longer a place for him in Kansas City, one of the NFL’s other teams would find a way to hold its nose and look the other way to justify embracing arguably the hardest player to defend in the league.

For now, it will become impossible to defend Tyreek Hill as a person, if he did what he’s accused of doing. And if it’s true that he broke his child’s arm, the league office should consider protecting all 32 teams from the temptations of his talents by banishing him from the league.

35 responses to “Aggravating factors raise the stakes for Tyreek Hill, dramatically

  1. Omg how stupid and disgusting can some one be. Weren’t they discussing a long term record breaking contract with this guy? What a complete fool I hope you loose everything if this is true including your poor kid and wife

  11. Poor Maholmes. His entire stable of weapons are dumbasses who can’t act decent enough to remain available for his talents.

  14. If there’s no video, it didn’t happen. According to Roger.
    We saw Ray Rice DRAGGING HIS KO’d GIRLFRIEND, and nothing significant happened until we saw him hit her.

  15. crik911 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    I hope its not on purpose and somehow and accident. How can anyone hurt their child?

    —————————————————-

    My mom’s eyes would glaze over and I saw her do some terrible things. Knitting needles, hair brushes, jelly jars, coffee cups she used anything she could get her hands on.

  16. Chiefs have already set the precedent, I expect to see him cut loose, unless Hunt was only dropped for positive PR because they knew he was easy to replace.

  19. The question is whether Ty Hill is still on probation, which was three years from the sentence, not from the crime. If Hill’s still on probation, he could end up in prison for multiple years. Most likely the Overland Police obtained a statement from his fiance, and that could be used against him even if she decides not to testify.

    Probation and the fact that it involves a three year old makes this a far, far more serious offense than Hunt’s transgression.

  20. this will eventually be labeled as an accident. the family knows there is way too much money at stake to consider filing charges. hill will get a suspension. then he will be back. and everybody will forget, because the playoffs are around the corner.

    this too shall pass.

  22. Naw, don’t suspend him. It isn’t like he is on the Patriots and smoked pot or deflated every tire on Earth during winter or anything serious.

  23. I guess the Chiefs can put that $20 million towards some pass rushers since they won’t need it anymore for Hill. See if Clark Hunt cuts him like Kareem.

    Hill’s previous punching his girlfriend convicted crime was removed from his record when he completed his probation a few months ago.

  24. DrSteveBrule says:
    March 15, 2019 at 5:54 pm
    The guy beats up women and little children. Get him out of the league!

    ——-
    Who could downvote this?

  25. Florio is much more realistic than the comments on the previous post. 100% agree Mike. 100%. If he did this, ban. Period. But this situation would be aggravated, which means it deserves punishment that others didn’t get. The policy is clear. I just hope 345 enforces it the right way.

  26. Naw, don’t suspend him. It isn’t like he is on the Patriots and smoked pot or deflated every tire on Earth during winter or anything serious.
    ________
    Rereading my comment, I failed to make clear this was sarcasm.

  27. The bottom line is as long as the Chiefs have NUMBER 15 they will be fine, I feel extra bad for Mahomes since it seems like no one can do him any favor, if its not the defense stinking up the joint to be 31st rank it’s his pieces on Offense acting a FOOL.

    All I’ll say is everything is not lost for the chiefs if they were to lose Hill, Since Hill is a nice speedy slot receiver who does possess limitations since He isn’t your traditional receiver who can LEAP up in a crowd and bring down a tough catch especially in the END-ZONE, All his catches are dependent on him having a bit of separation.

  29. Bad behavior is stripping away Mahomes’ weapons — and destroying the offensive juggernaut Andy Reid so carefully assembled.

  30. superfanentertainment says:
    March 15, 2019 at 6:20 pm
    If this guy broke his kids arm, that is LIFETIME BAN for this commissioner.

    That’s disgusting. Let him go play in Siberia.

    5 0 Rate This

    ————–

    Goodell allowed the Browns to sign Hunt and then only suspended Hunt for 8 games.

