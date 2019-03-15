Aggravating factors raise the stakes for Tyreek Hill, dramatically

The news that Tyreek Hill faces allegations of battery against his child is both shocking and concerning, especially if the child ended up with a broken arm caused by Hill. The circumstances could result in a very significant punishment for the player, in addition to whatever sanctions the criminal justice system may impose.

In 2014, after incidents involving Ray Rice, Greg Hardy, and Adrian Peterson, the NFL beefed up the Personal Conduct Policy, creating a baseline suspension of six game for any crimes of violence and creating conditions pursuant to which the league can impose a punishment exceeding six games, based on aggravating factors.

“Possible aggravating factors include, but are not limited to, a prior violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, similar misconduct before joining the NFL, violence involving a weapon, choking, repeated striking, or when an act is committed against a particularly vulnerable person, such as a child, a pregnant woman, or an elderly person, or where the act is committed in the presence of a child,” the Personal Conduct Policy explains, with emphasis added.

Apart from the fact that the victim of the alleged misconduct is a child (which constitutes an aggravating factor in and of itself), Hill’s past guilty plea to beating and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend would enhance the penalty even more. Because Hill did what he previously did before entering the NFL, he faced no punishment for it from the league office. That punishment would come now, if a violation is proven based on the new allegations.

Then there’s the question of whether the Chiefs will do to Hill what they did to Kareem Hunt, summarily severing ties with the player based on evidence of misconduct. In Hunt’s case, the Chiefs concluded that he had lied about his involvement in an incident that was later proven by video. In Hill’s case, it’s entirely possible that he was drafted and employed in 2016 under a clear understanding that one false move would get him cut.

Of course, if he’s cut, someone else inevitably will give him another second chance. And that will be a very real factor for the Chiefs to consider before making a final decision. If there’s no longer a place for him in Kansas City, one of the NFL’s other teams would find a way to hold its nose and look the other way to justify embracing arguably the hardest player to defend in the league.

For now, it will become impossible to defend Tyreek Hill as a person, if he did what he’s accused of doing. And if it’s true that he broke his child’s arm, the league office should consider protecting all 32 teams from the temptations of his talents by banishing him from the league.

70 responses to “Aggravating factors raise the stakes for Tyreek Hill, dramatically

  1. Omg how stupid and disgusting can some one be. Weren’t they discussing a long term record breaking contract with this guy? What a complete fool I hope you loose everything if this is true including your poor kid and wife

  11. Poor Maholmes. His entire stable of weapons are dumbasses who can’t act decent enough to remain available for his talents.

  14. If there’s no video, it didn’t happen. According to Roger.
    We saw Ray Rice DRAGGING HIS KO’d GIRLFRIEND, and nothing significant happened until we saw him hit her.

  15. crik911 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    I hope its not on purpose and somehow and accident. How can anyone hurt their child?

    —————————————————-

    My mom’s eyes would glaze over and I saw her do some terrible things. Knitting needles, hair brushes, jelly jars, coffee cups she used anything she could get her hands on.

  16. Chiefs have already set the precedent, I expect to see him cut loose, unless Hunt was only dropped for positive PR because they knew he was easy to replace.

  19. The question is whether Ty Hill is still on probation, which was three years from the sentence, not from the crime. If Hill’s still on probation, he could end up in prison for multiple years. Most likely the Overland Police obtained a statement from his fiance, and that could be used against him even if she decides not to testify.

    Probation and the fact that it involves a three year old makes this a far, far more serious offense than Hunt’s transgression.

  20. this will eventually be labeled as an accident. the family knows there is way too much money at stake to consider filing charges. hill will get a suspension. then he will be back. and everybody will forget, because the playoffs are around the corner.

    this too shall pass.

  22. Naw, don’t suspend him. It isn’t like he is on the Patriots and smoked pot or deflated every tire on Earth during winter or anything serious.

  23. I guess the Chiefs can put that $20 million towards some pass rushers since they won’t need it anymore for Hill. See if Clark Hunt cuts him like Kareem.

    Hill’s previous punching his girlfriend convicted crime was removed from his record when he completed his probation a few months ago.

  24. DrSteveBrule says:
    March 15, 2019 at 5:54 pm
    The guy beats up women and little children. Get him out of the league!

    ——-
    Who could downvote this?

  25. Florio is much more realistic than the comments on the previous post. 100% agree Mike. 100%. If he did this, ban. Period. But this situation would be aggravated, which means it deserves punishment that others didn’t get. The policy is clear. I just hope 345 enforces it the right way.

  26. Naw, don’t suspend him. It isn’t like he is on the Patriots and smoked pot or deflated every tire on Earth during winter or anything serious.
    ________
    Rereading my comment, I failed to make clear this was sarcasm.

  27. The bottom line is as long as the Chiefs have NUMBER 15 they will be fine, I feel extra bad for Mahomes since it seems like no one can do him any favor, if its not the defense stinking up the joint to be 31st rank it’s his pieces on Offense acting a FOOL.

    All I’ll say is everything is not lost for the chiefs if they were to lose Hill, Since Hill is a nice speedy slot receiver who does possess limitations since He isn’t your traditional receiver who can LEAP up in a crowd and bring down a tough catch especially in the END-ZONE, All his catches are dependent on him having a bit of separation.

  29. Bad behavior is stripping away Mahomes’ weapons — and destroying the offensive juggernaut Andy Reid so carefully assembled.

  30. superfanentertainment says:
    March 15, 2019 at 6:20 pm
    If this guy broke his kids arm, that is LIFETIME BAN for this commissioner.

    That’s disgusting. Let him go play in Siberia.

    5 0 Rate This

    ————–

    Goodell allowed the Browns to sign Hunt and then only suspended Hunt for 8 games.

  35. “I just hope 345 enforces it the right way.”

    Well there’s always a first time right?

    However since they have yet to do so even once, I wouldn’t count on anything but Goodell screwing this up as badly as everything else he does

  39. buess21 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 6:07 pm
    Chiefs have already set the precedent, I expect to see him cut loose, unless Hunt was only dropped for positive PR because they knew he was easy to replace.
    ——————————————————-

    Hunt wasn’t cut for the assault, he was cut for lying to the Chiefs about it

  42. All that 2014 Domestic Violence, CTE, Player Suicides and Pit Bull electrocutions are coming back. Time for another G-rated make believe controversy to distract attention away from the bad guys. Exponent and Wells must be feeling pretty good right about now.

  43. People should stop jumping to conclusions. I’m in KC and reports are coming out mom broke the kids arm. Either way these two are terrible for each other and need to go their separate ways. She’s also pregnant with twins.

  45. Many PFT fans: He hit a woman, got in a bar fight, whipped his kid, etc. Kick him out of the league! Ban him from ever working again!
    Apply that to all of society. 90% of the men in this country would be fired and banned from working.

  46. Newbaum Turk says:
    March 15, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    People should stop jumping to conclusions. I’m in KC and reports are coming out mom broke the kids arm. Either way these two are terrible for each other and need to go their separate ways. She’s also pregnant with twins.

    ====================================================================

    I’m glad the special investigative unit of KC sports talk radio found the mother guilty. She probably also punched herself in the gut while pregnant a few years ago. For what it is worth, radio news isn’t vetted by professional journalists, they just read the AP wire.

  47. I, more than most, will TRY to consider the case, even “hitting” a woman (if no real beating) – or an overzealous spanking (like AP) as a human being I can really can understand, those mistakes can happen – and with a suspension & some anger classes thats fine, give the human being another chance…

    But.. breaking the arm – of a friggin 3 year old?

    If thats true …LIFE BAN! PERIOD!

  49. If this is true…It WAS nice knowing you…and See ya wouldn’t want to be ya right about now!

    And if true he should be banished from the league…and those that disagree with that, value football more than people themselves and that’s pretty Sad!

  51. torgow says:
    March 15, 2019 at 6:03 pm
    If there’s no video, it didn’t happen. According to Roger.

    So why did the greatest player in league history have to serve a ridiculousl 4 game suspension for allegedly………..😂🤣 telling someone to let air out of footballs 🙄

    Still can’t get over what a joke that was and what a disgrace was done to the face of the league . #NFL=Joke

  52. Newbaum Turk says:
    March 15, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    People should stop jumping to conclusions. I’m in KC and reports are coming out mom broke the kids arm. Either way these two are terrible for each other and need to go their separate ways. She’s also pregnant with twins.

    ———————————————-

    People zoomed over the fact his name isn’t on the battery complaint. Guess it makes a better story this way. Add in the broken arm and it’s the death penalty for him. Don’t wait for the facts.

  53. “People should stop jumping to conclusions. I’m in KC and reports are coming out mom broke the kids arm. Either way these two are terrible for each other and need to go their separate ways. She’s also pregnant with twins.”

    Yeah, I’m sure it was the mother who broke the kid’s arm. I’m also sure when she was pregnant that she punched herself in the face and the stomach instead of her boyfriend. I’m also sure Shannan Watts choked and killed her own kids just like her husband Chris Watts claimed.

    Of course that’s going to be the story. They have to tell it that way to keep the guy in the league.

  54. Hill, and Hunt, would be banned from the league if they played for the Raiders! Different treatment, for different teams is BS.

  55. This may be the only time I agree with PFT, Hill should be banished already due to his treatment of his, then, girlfriend. Add this behavior, T.Hill is a complete punk who deserves to be in jail for decades. Certainly, he does not deserve to make millions of dollars in one of the best jobs in America. He’s garbage.

  56. isithockeyseasonyet says:
    March 15, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Dude belongs in prison

    ——————————–

    For something his gf is named on a battery investigation for and which he isn’t? WOW

  57. I am a Raiders fan, so I hate the Chiefs, but I’m trying to be objective here. You have the QB now. Your philosophy on drafting dirtbags has been proven to be flawed. Rethink your philoshy and build around your QB with respectable human beings. It can’t possibly go worse for you.

  60. I think there’s a lot we don’t know about this. It certainly doesn’t look good that the police were called to his house twice in a two week period, but there are two sides to every story. Before trying to figure out the punishment we should get all of the details first.

  61. Maybe there are more details to this story, but so far its fairly vague. Was it an accident or purposeful? The fact there is an investigation means they are collecting that information.

  67. How about jail time. Forget the suspension. Theses guys are breaking laws that anyone else would serve time for….if you want to clean up the nfl, lose the suspensions and start helping to enforce the laws that everyone else abides by.

  68. Tyreek Hill’s domestic assault charges were dismissed and expunged by a foolish judge. Then the NFL ignored his behavior. The media then made him out to be a super human because he can run fast. Is it no wonder that he didn’t learn his lesson. The only person that has held this piece of trash accountable for his behavior is the guy who threw a beer in his face.

  69. Tyreek Hill is sub-human. To call this monster “scum” is insulting to scum.

    The Chiefs must love these players with excess baggage. Hill, Kareem Hunt, Jovan Belcher, Dale Carter…and don’t forget Derrick Thomas fathered children with many women and killed another man because he drove recklessly on an icy road.

  70. Did Clark Hunt, Andy Reid and John Dorsey not realize why Hill didn’t stick around at Oklahoma State? Did they not talk to Mike Gundy? Last I checked, Oklahoma State is in the Big 12, and every Kansas City media outlet covers the Big 12 voraciously. What were the Chiefs doing when the DV charges came out against Hill?

