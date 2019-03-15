Antoine Bethea: Giants fans “should be upset” Landon Collins is gone

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t use the franchise tag on safety Landon Collins and he signed with their divisional rivals in Washington this week, which was one of a handful of moves that have led to criticism of the team’s direction from a portion of the team’s fans.

Antoine Bethea is one of two safeties that the team has acquired since Collins came to his agreement and he was asked about the fact that some fans are upset about the turn of events.

“They should be upset,” Bethea said, via the New York Post. “Landon is one of the best safeties in the league. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and played well for the Giants. He’s very confident in his play. I’m very confident in my play as well.”

Bethea has honed that confidence over 13 seasons in the NFL and he played one of those seasons for Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher when Bettcher had the same job in Arizona. He said that piqued his interest in signing with the team and taking the chance to show he still has something left in the tank.