Bears re-sign Nick Williams

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Nick Williams didn’t see much playing time with the Bears last season, but the team saw enough to know they want him back with the team this year.

The Bears announced that they have re-signed Williams to a one-year contract.

Williams signed with the Bears last April and made the 53-man roster, but he only appeared in two games over the course of the season. He made two tackles in those appearances.

Williams has made several stops around the league since being drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2013 draft. He never played a regular season game for the Steelers before moving on to the Chiefs. He played 21 games for them from 2014-2016, got cut and went on to appear in five games for the Dolphins in 2016.

The Bears have also re-signed tackle Bobby Massie and tight end Ben Braunecker this offseason.