Bears sign Marvin Hall

Getty Images

The Bears continued to reshape the makeup of their wide receiver corps on Friday.

The team announced the signing of former Falcon Marvin Hall. They’ve also signed Cordarrelle Patterson this week while Josh Bellamy and Kevin White have left for other teams.

Hall played 185 offensive snaps while appearing in all 16 games for the Falcons last season and caught 10 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He made his regular season debut in 2017 and caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Hall also made four tackles while seeing action on 203 special teams snaps. Bellamy played a big role on special teams during his time in Chicago, so that may wind up being Hall’s spot on the 2019 roster.