Bengals sign John Miller

Guard John Miller‘s visit with the Bengals resulted in a deal.

PFT has learned, via league source, that Miller has agreed to a three-year contract with Cincinnati. It has a total value of $16.5 million.

Miller started all 47 games he played for the Bills over the last four years, including 15 starts during the 2018 season.

He is the first outside addition to the Bengals offensive line this offseason, although they did re-sign right tackle Bobby Hart. They have last year’s primary guards Clint Boling and Alex Redmond under contract for this season and Trey Hopkins, who saw time at guard and center, remains with the team as well.