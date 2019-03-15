Broncos hold onto Jeff Heuerman

Getty Images

The Broncos are holding onto their leading pass catcher at tight end from the 2018 season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team has re-signed Jeff Heuerman. It’s a two-year deal with a value of $9 million.

Heuerman started 10 games and caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in his fourth season with Denver. The 2015 third-round pick ended the year on injured reserve after breaking ribs and bruising his lung in November.

He was the third Broncos tight end to wind up on injured reserve last season. Jake Butt tore his ACL early in the season and fifth-round pick Troy Fumagalli was placed on injured reserve in September.