Browns sign Kendall Lamm

Getty Images

The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed Kendall Lamm. He is the second new face on the line as the Browns also signed interior lineman Eric Kush this week.

Lamm entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2015 and has spent the last four seasons in Houston. He started 11 games over his first three seasons and started the final 13 games of the 2018 season at right tackle. Lamm also started the team’s playoff loss to the Colts.

The Browns have starting tackles Greg Robinson and Chris Hubbard back from last season. They also retain Desmond Harrison, who opened the year as the starting left tackle before giving way to Robinson at midseason.