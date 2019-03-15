Bryce Callahan agrees to terms with Broncos

Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long.

Not long after news broke that Bryce Callahan is in Denver for a visit comes word from Dianna Russini of ESPN that the cornerback has agreed to a deal with the Broncos.

Callahan played for Vic Fangio in Chicago.

Callahan, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Bears. He appeared in 45 games with 29 starts since signing with Chicago as an undrafted free agent.

In his career, Callahan has made 122 tackles, four interceptions, 20 pass breakups and four sacks. He played 13 games with 10 starts last season, recording 45 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Callahan ranked 26th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.