The Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive guard Earl Watford, via multiple reports.

He will provide depth on the Bucs offensive line and reunites with Bruce Arians.

Watford, 28, spent last season in Cleveland, appearing in 13 games.

The Cardinals made him a fourth-round pick in 2013. He played in Arizona for five seasons, seeing time at right tackle, right guard and left guard.

He has appeared in 55 games with 22 starts in his career.