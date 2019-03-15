Bucs sign Shaq Barrett, re-sign Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Getty Images

The Buccaneers retained one player from last year’s defense on Friday while also adding someone else to the unit.

The new addition is linebacker Shaq Barrett. According to multiple reports that have been confirmed by PFT, the Bucs have signed Barrett to a one-year deal for $5 million.

Barrett visited the Bengals this week, but wound up opting for a spot on Todd Bowles’ defense in Tampa. Barrett served as a rotational pass rusher for most of the last four years with the Broncos and has 14 career sacks.

The Bucs have Jason Pierre-Paul, Noah Spence and Carl Nassib back as edge players from last season. They could add another player to that mix with the fifth overall pick of the draft.

In addition to the Barrett move, the Bucs announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches. He signed with the Bucs in October and appeared in three games with them in the regular season.